Ask a Specialist: Cancer and Your Genetics

Remember when actress Angelina Jolie made news when she underwent a double mastectomy? She discovered she had a gene mutation that increased her risk of breast cancer, and that is what lead to her decision. What role does genetics play in cancer and how can it be used in the fight against cancer? Find out with Dr. Christopher Lum, medical director for Queen’s Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

