Crowd fills Maui amphitheater for special appearance by Oprah Winfrey

The Maui Arts and Cultural Center was packed Monday as Hawaii residents turned out for a special appearance by Oprah Winfrey.

The event, entitled “Live Your Best Life,” was designed to inspire the public to lead healthier, happier, more productive lives.

Starting early Monday morning, fans lined up around the block to enter the outdoor Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater.

The event was presented by the Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA) and digital health and wellness company Sharecare.

Tickets were free for Sharecare account holders, and awarded via online lottery system.

