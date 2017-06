Hanauma Bay is one of Oahu’s most popular tourist destinations with thousands of visitors a day.

What impact is that having on the nature preserve?

The group Friends of Hanauma Bay say there’s no clear picture. They say the last time anyone looked at the impact was over a decade ago.

So much has changed since then.

KHON2 reports on what’s being done to keep track of the health of Hanauma Bay.