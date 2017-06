Lisa Matsumoto’s “Happily Eva Afta” is a Hawaiian-style musical that adapts traditional fairy tales that we all know and love into local versions of the same stories. Cast members Buffy (Lelea`e) Kahalepuna-Wong and Jonah Moananu join us to talk about the season finale of Manoa Valley Theatre’s production of “Happily Eva Afta” and they treat us to a song from the show.

Show runs from June 29 – July 16, Thursdays – Sundays