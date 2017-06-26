Junior Prep Sports donates to help fund OIA football officials

Related Coverage OIA abandons school night football schedule

A few weeks back we reported some OIA football games this coming season might have to be played on Wednesday and Thursday because a shortage of officials.

Fortunately for players, teachers and families, that’s no longer the case.

The first meeting was held for football officials on Monday. There were nearly three dozen new faces in the crowd.

KHON2 learned it’s due in no small part to an organization called Junior Prep Sports which donated thousands of dollars to assist in the recruitment and training of new officials.

“What we wanted to do really wants to support the high school program the OIA because we knew that if we supported them eventually it would trickle back down to us. I will have enough officials to cover our league,” said Robert Faleafine, Junior Prep Sports.

“My wife is a high school mathematics teacher at Pearl City High School. When I brought it up to her, and I said your students might be out till 11:30 at night on Wednesday, she was not favorable about that. So it really hit me in the heart as to how we can fix that,” said HHSAA officials coordinator Matt Sumstine

Both men say the ultimate goal is to make sure that kids are safe on the field … and that the officials are all trained and up to speed to ensure that.