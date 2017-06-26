ON THE FARM: Kiner-Falefa earns Double-A Texas League all-star nod

Since being drafted in the fourth round five years ago out of the Mid-Pacific Institute, Rangers prospect Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been a bit of a nomad in the infield, having played four different positions in his time in the minor leagues.

Despite dancing all over the lineup card though, the Honolulu native has kept his feet planted in production, batting .274 with 22 extra base-hits finding himself as a legit prospect at second, third and catcher for the American League west division power, after being initially drafted as a short stop.

Tuesday night at the home field of his Frisco RoughRiders, Kiner-Falefa will play in the Double-A Texas League all star game, and credits his strong season with projected career-highs in home runs and doubles to his off-season training in Hawaii.

“A lot of it has to go with the off-season workouts with Darin Yap at Tactical Strength and Conditioning. Being able to swing the bat as hard as you can and actually see the ball go somewhere, it’s a good feeling compared to last year when I was swinging a wet newspaper you know? So it’s a pretty good feeling to see the ball travel now.” Kiner-Falefa told KHON2 Sports reporter Sam Spangler.

With his recent success, one would imagine that he’s starting to anticipate another climb up the Rangers rung, but according to the infielder, he’s keeping his eye on the ball and not on the transaction page.

“I’m just doing everything that I can. It switches on double-a because it feels like it’s so close but yet so far, but I’m just going to keep doing my thing and hopefully keep playing until you run out of levels, that’s kind of the motto, keep playing until there’s nowhere to go.”

Isiah will be on the south squad for the Texas league all star game which will take place Tuesday in Frisco.

For live stats and a link to watch the game via MILB.TV click here