Kincaid’s Honolulu closed its doors at Ward Warehouse last month.

Many customers told KHON2 that the restaurant was filled with memories.

Now, you can take home a souvenir.

From tables and chairs to artwork and even kitchen equipment, many of the restaurant’s old fixtures are up for auction.

The online auction closes Sunday, July 2.

View and bid on items here.