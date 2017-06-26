Seahawks’ Bennett to host annual O.C.E.A.N. fitness clinic, football camp

Related Coverage Seahawks’ Bennett to take part in charity hike along Aiea trail

Seattle Seahawks defensive end and two-time Pro Bowler Michael Bennett will once again host Hawaii families at his annual O.C.E.A.N. Sports Camp.

O.C.E.A.N. stands for fighting Obesity through Community, Education, Activity and Nutrition.

The all-day event will feature a health expo, a family health and fitness clinic, as well as a high school football camp, all designed to teach participants about nutrition, physical fitness, and how to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

The football camp will be for student-athletes ages 13-18, providing them with an opportunity to interact with and learn from NFL players. All football positions are welcome. The football camp will focus on technique and skills, and include individual and team drills.

The O.C.E.A.N. Sports Camp will take place Sunday, July 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Clarence T.C. Ching Field.

10 a.m. – Welcome/Mini Health Expo

11 a.m. – Family Health and Fitness Clinic

12 noon – Student-Athlete Football Camp

The Bennett Foundation is dedicated to addressing the increasing concerns of childhood obesity. Through their foundation, Michael and Pele Bennett have hosted family health events in Honolulu, Seattle and Houston to educate communities on how to battle this preventable disease.

The event is free, but each family member must be registered to attend the health and fitness clinic, and student-athletes ages 13-18 must register separately for the football camp.

Click here for more information and to register.