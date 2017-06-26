Seahawks’ Bennett to take part in charity hike along Aiea trail

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Why not join Seattle Seahawks’ Michael Bennett for a hike along Aiea Loop Trail?

On Sunday, July 2, the defensive end is teaming up with the group AloHawks for a hike to promote exercise and healthy eating.

Each participant is asked to make a $12 donation with proceeds going to The Bennett Foundation to fight childhood obesity through nutrition education and physical activity programs.

Hikers are encouraged to carpool and arrive by 9:30 a.m. The hike begins at 10 a.m. and a picnic will follow at noon.

You’re encouraged to wear a shirt with your favorite inspirational message.

Click here to register.