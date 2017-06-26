‘Sluggish’ computer system may lead to long wait times for city services

Some viewers reported long wait times at the DMV Monday.

According to a spokesman, the city-wide computer system was shut down at 9:30 a.m. for repairs.

A sign at one satellite city hall informed customers of limited services due to the outage.

“Upon completion, the system went back online, but is very sluggish, and our technicians are currently trying to identify the cause of the problem,” the city said in a statement. “We are in contact with the vendor, Sirius, and IBM is en route to assist with repairs.”

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.