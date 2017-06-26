TSN: Raptors expected to name Iolani graduate Bobby Webster as GM

The Toronto Raptors are expected to name 2002 Iolani graduate Bobby Webster as the team’s new general manager.

Josh Lewenberg from The Sports Network (TSN) tweeted that the Raptors are expected to make the announcement this week. Webster would replace Jeff Weltman who left the team to be the president of basketball operations for the Orlando Magic.

If true, the 32-year-old Webster will be the youngest active general manager of an NBA team.

Webster joined the Raptors in 2013 as the vice president, basketball management and strategy, and was promoted to assistant GM in 2016.

The Raptors will be in Hawaii on Oct. 1 and Oct. 3 to play the Los Angeles Clippers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Stan Sheriff Center.

Tickets are available at www.etickethawaii.com or by calling 1-808-956-4482.