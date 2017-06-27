Allen to Warriors, Jankovic to Magic in NBA summer league

A pair of former University of Hawai’i basketball stars will get their shot to impress in the NBA this summer.

2017 first team All-Big West forward Noah Allen will play with the reigning world champion Golden State Warriors. Allen averaged 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 2016-2017, his only season with the Rainbow Warriors.

2015-2016 BWC player of the year Stefan Jankovic will spend his second-straight summer with the NBA. Jankovic played last summer with the Miami Heat, and put up 13.6 points-per-game and 6.4 rebounds-per-game with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA-D league in 2017.

The Warriors will compete in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas beginning Friday, July 7th. For a full schedule, click here.

Jankovic and the Magic will be in Orlando. That slate begins Saturday, July 1st. For a full schedule, click here.