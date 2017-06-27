Changes to Kauai Bus route, schedule go into effect July 3

In an effort to improve overall service to the public, the Kaua‘i Bus has announced numerous changes starting July 3 to its island-wide mainline and shuttle routes.

New bus stops:

Kūhi‘ō Medical Center in Līhu‘e, will be served by Routes 70, 200, 400 and 800;

Across Fish Express in Līhu‘e, will be served by Routes 70, 100, 500 and 850;

Kūhi‘ō Medical Center and across Fish Express in Līhu‘e, will replace the Wal-Mart and Wilcox Hospital bus stops for all mainline routes (Wal-Mart and Wilcox Hospital bus stops will only be served by Route 70, Lihue Shuttle);

In Puhi, Hokulei Village on Kaumuali‘i Highway near Jack in the Box will be served by Routes 100, 500 and 850;

In Puhi, Hokulei Village on Nuhou Road across Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School will be served by Routes 200 and 400;

In Puhi, Kaua‘i Community College on Kaumuali‘i Highway will be served by Routes 200 and 400.

Changes to existing routes:

Route 100 will extend its service by ending in Hanamā‘ulu, serving Laukona Road east-bound and Peter Rayno Park bus stops;

Route 200 will extend its service by starting in Hanamā‘ulu at Kalepa Village, and will serve the Laukona Road west-bound bus stop;

Route 30 will start at Kalāheo Post Office instead of Kalāheo Neighborhood Center.

Scheduled stops changed to on-call stops (riders must call the Kaua‘i Bus office to request service):

Old Kekaha Store will be on-call for Routes 100 and 200;

Hale Kupuna in Kalāheo will be on-call for Route 30 (No longer served by Routes 100 and 200);

Kapa‘a High School Pavilion will be on-call after 6 p.m. for Route 60;

Līhu’e Neighborhood Center and Sun Village will be on-call for Route 70 (No longer served by Routes 100/200 and 400/500);

Līhu‘e Courthouse will be on-call after hours, starting with the 4:55 p.m. Route 70;

Līhu‘e Gardens will be on-call after hours, starting with the 6:55 p.m. Route 70;

Līhu‘e Airport will be on-call for the second loop of Route 70 at 20-minutes, 21-minutes, 50-minutes and 51-minutes after the hour.

Updated bus routes and schedules are posted on all buses, at all new passenger shelters and available online at www.kauai.gov/transportation.

For more information, please call the Kaua‘i Bus at 246-8110.