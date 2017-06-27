Crews deal with live power line as fire destroys abandoned Waimea building

By Published:
Photo: County of Kauai

The Kauai Fire Department is investigating what caused a building to go up in flames in Waimea Monday afternoon.

Multiple units were dispatched to Pokole Road at around 2:45 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find an abandoned, single-story building fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

As water lines were being deployed, firefighters noticed a live power line was detached and arcing on the road.

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative was notified and responded to the scene.

The fire was deemed under control at approximately 3:20 p.m. Once KIUC disconnected power to the building and deemed the area safe, firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire at approximately 5:15 p.m.

During the incident, Kauai police closed Pokole Road from Kaumualii Highway to the entrance of the Waimea Pier and assisted with traffic control.

“The quick actions of the crews saved adjacent occupied buildings, and early detection of the power lines prevented possible serious injuries,” said Fire Chief Robert Westerman. “I commend all responders on a job well done.”

The structure is considered a total loss and damages to the structure and its contents are estimated at roughly $50,000.

Photo: County of Kauai

