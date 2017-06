A former Kapolei High School counselor has been sentenced to five years probation for soliciting a child for prostitution.

Kendrick Padilla must also register as a sex offender, and he cannot contact his victim.

He’s also required to give money to the crime victim compensation fund and internet crimes against children.

According to court documents, Padilla met the victim through an online ad.

Padilla has been fired from the Department of Education.