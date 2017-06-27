Founded in 2011, Hawai‘i Women in Filmmaking is a feminist nonprofit organization committed to achieving gender equity in filmmaking. They offer a creative and safe space where film and media-makers connect, create, mentor, and inspire current and future generations of women to explore and pursue careers in the field of filmmaking.

Kaiwipunikauikawēkiu Lipe, Vice-President of the organization and Talissa Wright, a former participant, have details.

Hawaiʻi Women in Filmmaking is currently offering several summer reel camps, basic, advanced and animation too! Go to hawaiiwomeninfilmmaking.org for more info.