Local standouts named among best in the nation for class of ’19

Two of the nation’s best football prospects will be battling on the gridiron in the ILH for the next two seasons.

Fa’atui Tuitele, a junior defensive lineman from Saint Louis, and Punahou star junior linebacker Maninoa Tufono were named in the top 50 of Scout.com’s initial top 125 players for the class of ’19 Tuesday.

Standing at 6’3″ 285 lbs, Tuitele checks in at 11th overall and the 2nd defensive tackle. He boasts 17 scholarship offers, including reigning national champion Clemson.

Tufono, a 6’3″ 225 lb. outside backer is rated 47th overall and the 4th best OLB in the class. The Buff an’ Blu star has been raking in scholarship offers from the Pac-12 this summer, including USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Utah and Hawai’i among 11 others.