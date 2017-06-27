Make 4th of July a Safe Celebration

Every year, people celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, family and friends at parties, barbecues and more. Unfortunately, for many, the celebrating includes drinking alcohol, which too often leads to driving impaired. Because of this, it has become one of the deadliest holidays due to the number of drunk drivers on the road.

Ed Sniffen, Highways Division Deputy Director with the Hawaii Department of Transportation and Jason Mike with Honolulu Police Department tell us what they’re doing to raise awareness and help keep our roads safe this 4th of July.