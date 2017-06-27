Make 4th of July a Safe Celebration

By Published: Updated:

Every year, people celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, family and friends at parties, barbecues and more.  Unfortunately, for many, the celebrating includes drinking alcohol, which too often leads to driving impaired.  Because of this, it has become one of the deadliest holidays due to the number of drunk drivers on the road.

Ed Sniffen, Highways Division Deputy Director with the Hawaii Department of Transportation and Jason Mike with Honolulu Police Department tell us what they’re doing to raise awareness and help keep our roads safe this 4th of July.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s