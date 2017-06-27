Police: 2 arrested in connection with robbery on popular hiking trail

Related Coverage Woman robbed at gunpoint on popular hiking trail

Honolulu police have arrested two people in connection with a robbery that occurred along a popular hiking trail last week.

On Monday, June 19, at around 4:30 p.m., a woman was robbed while hiking alone on Aiea Loop Trail.

Her husband told KHON2 she was held up at gunpoint by a man with a ski mask. He took her cell phone, keys, and vehicle, a 2011 Kia Sportage.

According to police, two suspects were arrested on Monday, June 26. A 26-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were booked on suspicion of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Police say at this time, the suspects have not been arrested for any other offenses.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.