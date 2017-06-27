Titans’ Mariota to meet with fans on Oahu before football season begins

Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota is meeting with fans in Hawaii before he heads back to the mainland for another season with the Tennessee Titans.

The Saint Louis graduate is scheduled to make public appearances at three Walmart stores on Oahu this week:

Wednesday, June 28

4 to 5:30 p.m.

Kapolei Walmart

91-600 Farrington Hwy.

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Pearl City Walmart

1131 Kuala St.

Thursday, June 29

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Honolulu Walmart

700 Keeaumoku St.

Fans will be allowed to line up at each store four hours prior to the start of the event.

A limited number of wristbands will be distributed to allow fans to meet Mariota, though line placement and a wristband does not guarantee a photo opportunity.

One photo will be allowed per family or group, no autographs will be given.

Each event is limited to 90 minutes and is supported by Procter & Gamble.