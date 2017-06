A UPS worker was injured Tuesday after falling out of an airplane.

It happened at around 6:15 a.m. at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the man was apparently working on the plane when he fell about 25 feet onto the tarmac.

American Medical Response (AMR) took him to the hospital in serious condition.

UPS says the plane was parked at the time, and it is investigating the incident.

No airport operations were affected.