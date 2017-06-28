Don Quijote in process of buying Times Supermarkets

Times Supermarkets will soon have a new, familiar owner.

Don Quijote Holdings Co. announced Wednesday that it is in the process of acquiring QSI, which operates 24 supermarkets in Hawaii, via stock purchase agreement.

The sale will include all 17 Times Supermarket stores on Oahu, Maui, and Kauai, five Big Save Markets on Kauai, and Shima’s Supermarket, and Fujioka’s Wine Times on Oahu.

“Hawaii is a very special place for our company and myself,” said Koji Ohara, president and CEO of Don Quijote Holdings Co., which is based in Tokyo, Japan. “We look forward to expanding our presence on Oahu, Maui and Kauai and will remain dedicated to providing outstanding goods and services for our loyal customers.”

What do customers think of the sale?

“I think it might be a good thing if they improve the store. It needs renovation,” said Makiki resident Harry Ortiz.

Waianae resident Connie Diaz hopes prices won’t go up.

“Honestly, I do compare prices, and sometimes Times is a little less than Don Quijote sells,” she said.

The company has been operating three Don Quijote stores and two Marukai stores on Oahu since 2006.

Don Quijote says the acquisition is scheduled to close in late third quarter of 2017 and will not affect daily store operations.

All 1,600 associates currently employed by QSI will be retained.