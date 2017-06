Kama’aina Kids is offering specialty camps this Summer at four locations: Bishop Museum, Sea Life Park, Play-Well Teknology, Keiki Phit and Wet N Wild. Each of these camps create a special and unique experience for your child. Jolena Tanuvasa explains.

Wet N Wild Hawaii has a special going on for their Annual Passes. It’s “Buy a Day” and get the rest of the year FREE.

For more info, download the Kama’aina Kids app or go to their website at www.kama’ainakids.com