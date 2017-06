Vehicle registration fees are going up on Oahu.

Mayor Caldwell signed into law a bill that will increase the vehicle weight tax from 5 cents a pound, to 6 cents next year, and 7 cents in 2019.

So if you own a four-door sedan, you could be paying an extra $30 a year for your car registration.

The cost of street parking is also going up depending on where you park.

Meter pricing is going up from $1.50 to $3 an hour in Waikiki, Chinatown and Downtown Honolulu.