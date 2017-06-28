Sharecare’s Health and Wellness Lifestyle

Technology is changing the way healthcare is delivered and how we think about health in general. New apps like Sharecare are empowering people to take personal control of their health management and make better lifestyle choices. We learn more about Sharecare and this week’s “Live Your Best Life” health awareness event with Oprah Winfrey from Jeff Arnold, the CEO and Co-founder of Sharecare and Michael Gold, CEO of HMSA.

sharecare.com

hmsa.com

Download Sharecare from the App Store or Google Play. Activation code: oprah