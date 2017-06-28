Suspects arrested nearly two years after man’s body found in coffee field

Related Coverage Homicide investigation continues in Captain Cook murder

Hawaii police arrested four people in connection with a nearly two-year-old murder case.

In August 2015, police recovered the body of Dolores Borja Valle, 69, in a coffee field in Captain Cook.

Police say DNA results led to the arrest of four people on June 26 and 27, 2017.

Three are brothers: Eber Miranda-Garcia, 27, Marlon Miranda-Garcia, 24, and Himer Miranda-Garcia, 35. The fourth is a woman, Jessilyn Lokelani Hoohuli, 32.

They were booked on suspicion of second-degree murder or for being an accomplice to the murder.

They have not been charged, and police have not released any further details of the investigation.