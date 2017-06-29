Computer issue resolved for driver licensing centers

After three straight days, the computer issues plaguing driver licensing services across the state is resolved.

The city announced on Thursday that motor vehicle registrations, driver licensing services, and State of Hawaii IDs are now being processed as normal.

In a press release, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said that a configuration problem that affected security software caused the problem.

The city still plans to have the Kapalama Driver Licensing Center open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help alleviate the backlog in driver licensing services and issuance of State of Hawaii IDs. Driver’s licensing road tests will not be available as it was not affected by the computer issues and the Satellite City Hall will be closed.

Drivers who have motor vehicle registrations that expire on June 30 have an extra week to register their vehicles, either in person at a satellite city hall or by mail postmarked by July 7. There is no extension or penalty waiver for online vehicle registration payments.

Expired driver’s licenses won’t receive any extra grace period, because there’s already one in place. You have 90 days past the expiration date to get it renewed without a penalty fee. Keep in mind, if you are caught driving with an expired license, you will be cited.

This was a statewide issue and neighbor islands were also affected. The state pays the City and County of Honolulu to service all the other counties and maintain one big DMV database.

Just like Oahu, all neighbor islands are extending their motor vehicle registration renewal deadlines from June 30 to July 7.

County officials tell us they’ve been in contact with the police departments, asking officers to cut drivers some slack over the next week if their registration tags expire at the end of June.