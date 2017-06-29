Emergency water restriction in place for North Kona residents

North Kona residents are under an emergency water restriction following the loss of a water well.

The Department of Water Supply says the Keahuolu Well in North Kona is out of service.

Officials issued a notice at 4 p.m. Thursday, notifying residents to use water for drinking, cooking, and sanitation only, and conserve water by flushing toilets less often and taking shorter showers.

All other usage, including irrigation and washing of vehicles and boats, must cease until further notice.

Residents are also urged to store a sufficient amount of water (5-10 gallons) for basic household needs in the event of service disruption.

Until further notice, the Department of Water Supply is suspending temporary service accounts and irrigation accounts in North Kona.

Department of Water Supply will be monitoring water usage and wasteful water use will be subject to further water restrictions and possible water shut off.

In order to help meet general customer demand, Water Supply has set up public potable water distribution stations at the following locations:

Ane Keohokalole Hwy. between Kealakehe Parkway and Kealakehe High School

Hina Lani between Anini St. and Manu Mele St.

To report restriction violations, please call 961-8060 or 961-8790.

Click here for more information.