Former ‘Bow Schroeder hoping to grow 808 Passing Academy

This past weekend former University of Hawai’i quarterback Sean Schroeder continued to live up to the name of his old stomping grounds, Aloha Stadium.

Schroeder hosted his second-annual 808 Passing Academy in Halawa, a free football camp for youth quarterbacks and receivers.

Currently living in California, Schroeder has made it a point to fly to Hawai’i and hold this free clinic and cover the cost out of his own pocket.

“It was something that I wanted to come back and give back to the community that allowed me to fill a life long dream of playing college ball.” Schroeder said.

“It was a meshing of two worlds: staying involved in football and giving back to a community that means a whole lot to me.”

Fellow former ‘Bows Cayman Shutter and Jeremiah Cockheran joined Vinny Passas to help coach the clinic. Schroeder hopes to add more coaches and positions to the future editions of the camp.

We want to make it a multi-day event where maybe it’s an open camp and then it turns into an invite only elite camp. So taking that ‘Elite 11’ (camp) that you see on the mainland, bring it to Hawaii, and maybe expanding it to other positions as well. Every kid should have the opportunity to get the coaching and have an opportunity to play this great game.”

For more information and to help donate to the camp, click here.