Hawaii’s Kitchen: Herringbone Waikiki





Herringbone is an ocean-to-table restaurant opening this August at the International Market Place in Waikiki. They’ll focus on line-caught fish and the freshest products from ocean, ranch and field, served in a fresh-from-the-field ambiance. Brunch, lunch, oyster hour and dinner will be offered along with specialty cocktails, craft beers and wines.

Executive Chef, Chad Horton, and Executive Sous Chef, Ray Locquiao, tell us more about the new restaurant and make two dishes for us: Buffalo Octopus and Mushroom “Carbonara.”

Website: http://herringboneeats.com/locations/waikiki/