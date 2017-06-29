Refinery’s safety relief system creates large ‘ball of fire’ in West Oahu



A large fire in West Oahu surprised many people Thursday night.

We received several calls into our newsroom from people reporting what appeared to be a large explosion, or ball of fire, emanating from Campbell Industrial Park.

The fire was so large, it could be seen from Waikiki to Maili.

The Honolulu Fire Department says no emergency was reported in the area and crews are not responding.

According to Island Energy Services, the fire is part of the safety relief system at its Kapolei refinery.

A large flame was also seen when the refinery experienced an unplanned shutdown at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The company says the fire is “an integral part of the refinery’s safety relief system, which performed as designed.”

No one was hurt, and the island’s fuel supply should not be affected.