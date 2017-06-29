Learn about the history, basics of navigation through community college course

With Hokulea’s homecoming, there’s been a lot of public interest in learning how to navigate.

Honolulu Community College and the Polynesian Voyaging Society are teaming up to offer a non-credit course that helps participants understand what it’s like to be a crew member of a canoe.

The course, Level 1 Basic Crew Member Training, will not certify students to become crew members, and no actual sailing will be involved.

It will, however, teach them about the history of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, parts of a canoe, seamanship and navigation basics.

The $60 course consists of 15 sessions over eight weeks. The first session begins July 11, while the second session begins Sept. 12.

It will be taught by Honolulu CC associate professor and PVS captain Robert Perkins at the college’s Marine Education and Training Center (METC) at Sand Island.

