New laws mean some city fees to rise next month

New laws and higher fees are taking effect July 1 in the City and County of Honolulu.

So what’s changing, and what will you be paying more for?

Golf courses owned by the city will see new prices. Starting Saturday, the biggest change is that golfers under the age of 18 will be playing for free.

But the city is raising the fee by $11 for players who don’t have a city golf ID card.

No word yet on higher ticket prices to get into Honolulu Zoo, but who gets the final say is changing.

From now on, it will be up to the director of the city Department of Enterprise Services to set admission fees for military, non-residents, and group rates.

Kamaaina rates will stay the same at $4 for children and $8 for adults.

Property tax rates for Honolulu residents will remain the same, except for those who own Residential A property, which are homes assessed at over $1 million without a homeowners exemption.

We checked water and sewer and found that those rates will stay the same come July 1.

Other fee hikes, like parking meter fees and the motor vehicle weight tax, will begin in 2018.