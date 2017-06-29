On Your Feet: Avoid injury and foot pain this 4th of July

Published:

Fitted orthotics stabilize the foot and keep the entire skeletal structure in alignment. With proper support and stability you can avoid painful foot ailments like plantar fasciitis, pinched nerves, and bunions.  Even ankle, knee, and back pain is alleviated once an orthotic is introduced. Patti Bryan and Susan McIntire from Step Ahead Arch Supports explains.

 

In celebration of the 4th of July holiday, Step Ahead is offering 10% off for military & their spouses/families through July 4th!

 

Website: http://stepaheadhawaii.com/

