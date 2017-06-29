Primo Popcorn: Sweet Spicy Bacon and Banana Kreme

By Published:

Primo Popcorn continues to heat things up this summer with their Sweet Spicy Bacon flavored popcorn. Hawaiian chili pepper kicks this sweet treasure into high gear! To cool off, check out their Banana Kreme Kustard, this week’s featured frozen kustard.

 

Starting July 3rd, Primo Popcorn will have new store hours:  Mondays through Thursdays 9am – 5pm; Fridays 9am – 6pm and Saturdays 10am – 2pm.  Closed on Sundays.

 

To shop, go to 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s