Elementary school students receive surprise visit, donation from Titans’ Mariota

Students at Likelike Elementary School got a big surprise Friday.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota stopped by on behalf of his Motiv8 Foundation and Island Insurance Foundation.

The Saint Louis graduate passed out bags filled with binders, notebooks, and glue sticks, and fielded questions from dozens of students.

“That was probably the toughest press conference I’ve had in a couple years,” Mariota said with a chuckle. “I had questions from what’s my favorite pizza to what I like to do. It was a lot of fun.”

Likelike Elementary is in the Kalihi-Palama area where a large percentage of students belong to low-income families.

“We wanted to do something back here at home. We thought this was very fitting, give the kids what they needed to go to school and do what they need to do,” he said. “It’s very special. There’s a lot of people that are working very hard, as well as my mom and dad, to be able to put this all together. It’s awesome. That’s what Motiv8 wants to be and as we continue forward, if we can do more of this.”

Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation also works to support underprivileged youth with similar initiatives in Tennessee and Oregon.