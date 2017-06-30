July training advisory for Schofield Barracks

Local military units are scheduled to conduct various training in July that may be heard by surrounding communities.

For the community’s awareness, the training is as follows:

July 5-9: Army helicopter gunnery training, Schofield Barracks

Army helicopter gunnery training, Schofield Barracks July 8: Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aviation operations, Wheeler Army Airfield

Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aviation operations, Wheeler Army Airfield July 10-12: Army mortar training, Schofield Barracks

Army mortar training, Schofield Barracks July 10-12: Marines helicopter gunnery, Schofield Barracks

Marines helicopter gunnery, Schofield Barracks July 10-21: Army aviation training, Dillingham Army Airfield, Mokuleia

Army aviation training, Dillingham Army Airfield, Mokuleia July 13-14: Army mortar training, Schofield Barracks

Army mortar training, Schofield Barracks July 17-31: Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and aviation operations, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and aviation operations, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours. July 23: Marines demolitions training, Schofield Barracks

Marines demolitions training, Schofield Barracks July 24-28: Marines artillery training, Schofield Barracks

Marines artillery training, Schofield Barracks July 24-31: Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours. July 25-28: Army demolitions training, Schofield Barracks

Army demolitions training, Schofield Barracks July 31: Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aviation operations, Wheeler Army Airfield

Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aviation operations, Wheeler Army Airfield July 31-Aug. 2: Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks

Training dates are subject to change based on environmental and other factors. Weather, such as overcast conditions, can increase noise and vibrations. Should individuals hear noise, there is no immediate danger.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii (USAG-HI) Noise Concern Line at (808) 656-3487 or email usaghi.comrel@gmail.com.

The USAG-HI Public Affairs Office responds to all reported concerns during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.