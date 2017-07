A popular Japanese hot pot restaurant has closed its doors after 13 years in business.

Shabu Shabu House on Kapiolani Boulevard served its last meals Saturday and now everything must go.

The restaurant is selling off its equipment with sales on Friday, June 30, 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

If more equipment remains, the restaurant will also hold a sale on Sunday, July 2.