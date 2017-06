Living808’s new game show, CAN OR NO CAN?! is brought to you by the folks at Pepsi “drink aloha”. They are quenching your thirst for fun with games and brand new beverages this Summer, including Dew.S.A.

It’s a mix of three popular Mountain Dew flavors that celebrates all things red, white and blue. It combines Mountain Dew Code Red, Mountain Dew Voltage, and Mountain Dew White Out.

The perfect dew to celebrate our summer holiday and keep you charged this 4th of July.