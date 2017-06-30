Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Loko Ea Fish Pond

On Sunday’s Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen, Chef Sam Choy and John Veneri visit James Estores at the Loko Ea Fishpond on the North Shore of Oahu. John has to catch their dinner before Sam can cook it!

Living808 tip – Disposing of used oil.

Sam says use a bucket filled with old newspaper. Pour the oil into the bucket and the paper will soak it up. When it dries, you can throw the paper away. Another way to dispose of it is in a bucket filled with sand.

Never dump oil into you sink or disposal. And never dump on the beach or in the back yard.