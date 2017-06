Do you sing along to those catchy commercials? You know…”Who’s got the best deals in Vegas around? We got ‘em!!!”

In today’s Vegas Check, the creator of the commercials, Jason Lent, talks about producing both the Jingle and the commercials. Plus, Kevin Kaneshiro from Vacations Hawaii tells us about all of the upcoming events involving Vacations Hawaii and the California Hotel and Casino.

Website: www.BoydVacationsHawaii.com