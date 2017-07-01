How is Biki doing so far?



Just three days after launching, Hawaii’s bike sharing program is taking off.

The company says thousands of riders are trying out this new way of getting around town.

Bikeshare Hawaii told KHON2 it’s hoping even more people will get on board with the program with the easy-to-use phone app.

Since its launch on Wednesday, the program has tallied more than 3,000 riders.

“It was great, simple, you put your credit card in, take a bike and off you go,” Mark Goring, a visitor from Texas, said.

“People are starting to try to figure it out and we have a call center that’s from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and it’s getting a lot of calls from people,” Lori McCarney, Exec. Director of Bikeshare Hawaii, said.

McCarney said the biggest challenge so far is keeping up with the busiest locations.

The most used Biki stops are in Waikiki, Kakaako, Magic Island and just outside the KHON2 studios near Ala Moana.

“The Biki van is out picking up bikes and moving them around,” McCarney said. “We want to have a bike and dock wherever somebody is but we have to learn what the patterns are and we figure it’s going to take about six weeks to figure that out.”

Despite a data glitch on Friday, it’s been smooth sailing and they’re hoping to make it even easier with the Biki app.

Users can buy plans right from their phones without ever having to visit the kiosk.

“Go straight to the bike, put the code in and it will release the bike,” McCarney said. “It gives a map of all locations, it shows you how many bikes and how many open docks there are.”

Mark Goring told KHON2 it’s the perfect way to get around.

“There’s so much to see around here and walking is a little too slow, and in a car you can’t really see all of the things up close,” he said.

Bikeshare Hawaii said the main focus will be working out any kinks during the next several weeks.

The data for Biki is broken down into “casual riders” and “membership riders.”

So far about two-thirds of riders are “membership” however more “casual” riders rented a bike on Saturday.

Bikeshare Hawaii said they anticipate a trend of more casual riders on weekends.