Kaiser affiliate officially assumes operation of Maui County community hospitals

Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital, and Lanai Community Hospital officially transferred operations from state provider Hawaii Health System Corporation to Maui Health System Saturday.

The historic transfer was commemorated by staff and leadership in a private blessing ceremony at each of the three community hospital facilities.

Maui Health System is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente, but will continue to operate the facilities as community hospitals and associated clinics, serving all patients, regardless of their health insurance coverage.

“Our greatest priority is the health of the community. Maui Health System is committed to delivering high-quality patient-centered, affordable health care to the people of Maui and Lanai,” said Ray Hahn, hospital administrator of Maui Health System. “We are proud to invest in our people, services and facilities, with support from Kaiser Permanente’s advanced technology systems and built-in evidence-based clinical decision-making.”

“The physicians, providers and clinical staff at these hospitals have served the community faithfully for many years, and we look forward to partnering with the larger medical community to advance and lead systems of care that best serve all the residents and visitors of Maui and Lanai,” said David Ulin, MD, chief medical director of Maui Health System. “We’re fully committed to preserving these facilities as community hospitals and ensuring that the entire community has access to high-quality care and exceptional service.”

More than 97 percent of the facilities’ current staff will continue with Maui Health System.