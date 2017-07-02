Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Cory Stoker



This Hawaii’s Most Wanted features a man who has 19 prior convictions and is now wanted on a warrant.

Honolulu police are looking for Cory Stoker.

“On March 18, 2016 at 10:55 p.m., the victim was with some friends hanging around Fort DeRussy Army Museum when he was approached by Stoker who asked him for drugs. When the victim refused he was struck on the head with a glass bottle. Stoker fled from the area and was later located by police. He was arrested for assault in the 2nd degree,” Sgt. Kim Buffett, crimestoppers, said.

Stoker is now wanted on a 40-thousand dollar warrant in connection with that case for not following the terms of his probation.

He has 19 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

If you know where Cory Stoker is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.