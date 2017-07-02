Michael Bennett and Seahawks fans hit the hiking trail to promote exercise and healthy eating

Down, Set, Hike!

Two time Pro Bowler, Seattle Defensive End and Honolulu resident Michael Bennett hit the hiking trail, as he and over a hundred Seahawks fans tore up the terrain of the ‘Aiea Loop Trail Sunday morning.

Bennett along with his wife Pele and three daughters were side by side with the AloHawks booster club to promote exercise and healthy eating.

The AloHawks made a donation of $1,000.00 to the Bennett Foundation prior to the event and at the completion of the hike, a farm to table lunch was provided to all hikers.

“I think as an athlete you always want to transcend a sport to be able to talk about other issues and health being an issue I see as super important in our community right now. To be able to have everyone come out to support that, that means a lot to me. That shows that there’s so much unity in the community and so much solidarity. That’s what I believe in every single day. To be able to have everybody walk with me and talk about health and be able to be out here as a family with my family it just shows how much connected we are” said Bennett.

Sunday’s hike was just the beginning of a busy week for Bennett as he will once again host Hawaii families at his annual O.C.E.A.N. Sports Camp.

O.C.E.A.N. stands for fighting Obesity through Community, Education, Activity and Nutrition.

The all-day event will feature a health expo, a family health and fitness clinic, as well as a high school football camp, all designed to teach participants about nutrition, physical fitness, and how to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

The football camp will be for student-athletes ages 13-18, providing them with an opportunity to interact with and learn from NFL players. All football positions are welcome. The football camp will focus on technique and skills, and include individual and team drills.

The O.C.E.A.N. Sports Camp will take place Sunday, July 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Clarence T.C. Ching Field.

10 a.m. – Welcome/Mini Health Expo

11 a.m. – Family Health and Fitness Clinic

12 noon – Student-Athlete Football Camp

The Bennett Foundation is dedicated to addressing the increasing concerns of childhood obesity. Through their foundation, Michael and Pele Bennett have hosted family health events in Honolulu, Seattle and Houston to educate communities on how to battle this preventable disease.

The event is free, but each family member must be registered to attend the health and fitness clinic, and student-athletes ages 13-18 must register separately for the football camp.

Click here for more information and to register.