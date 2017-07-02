Road Work for the Week: July 1-7

There will be no daytime lane closures on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

FEATURED ROAD WORK:

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4, for bridge replacement work.

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Auld Lane and Kohou Street on Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7. Motorists wanting to access Houghtailing Street may use the westbound H-1 Freeway Houghtailing Street Off-Ramp (Exit 20B) or North School Street. Motorists wanting to access Kohou Street will be detoured onto North School Street and onto Houghtailing Street. Motorists wanting to access Kokea Street will be detoured through Auld Lane and Laa Lane.

Local traffic will be maintained during this time as well as pedestrian access across the canal via a temporary foot bridge adjacent to Halona Street Bridge.

OAHU

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Roving closure on the Halawa Heights/Stadium offramp (Exit 13B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOKAI HALE TO WAIPAHU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Farrington Highway and the Mililani/Wahiawa offramp (Exit 8B) on Wednesday night, July 5, through Friday morning, July 7, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign work.

3) KALIHI

Shoulder closure on the Kalihi Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

4) KALIHI

Roving closure on the Kalihi Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) PEARL CITY

Roving closure on the Pearl City/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) PEARL CITY

Closure of the eastbound Farrington Highway onramp to the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for The Rail project. Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Wednesday night, July 5, through Friday morning, July 7, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail replacements.

2) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Two to three lanes closed on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Tuesday night, July 4, through Friday morning, July 7, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

3) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Middle Street overpass and the Funston Road overpass on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

4) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) on Tuesday night, July 4, through Friday morning, July 7, from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for median barrier work.

Two westbound left lanes closed

One eastbound left lane closed

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Halekou Interchange on Wednesday night, July 5, through Friday morning, July 7, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for lighting replacements.

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Mokapu Saddle Road Underpass and the Kapaa Quarry Place Underpass on Thursday, July 6, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnels on Wednesday, July 5, through Thursday, July 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) KAPOLEI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for safety improvements. Traffic will be contraflowed.

2) MAILI TO WAIANAE

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kaukama Road and Ala Akau Street on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NANAKULI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Wednesday night, July 5, through Friday morning, July 7, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for roadway repairs.

4) NANAKULI

Lane closures on Farrington Highway in both directions between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

5) NANAKULI TO MAKAHA (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between the Aliinui Drive overpass and Kili Drive on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for guardrail installations.

6) NANAKULI TO MAKAHA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Piliokahi Avenue and Kili Drive on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— JOSEPH P. LEONG HIGHWAY —

1) HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Joseph P. Leong Highway in both directions on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Thursday, July 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Lane closures on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations and sign work.

2) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Wednesday night, July 5, through Friday morning, July 7, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping work.

3) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Likelike Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the southbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kumuhau Street on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road reconstruction and widening work.

5) WAIMANALO

Right Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Ehukai Street and Hihimanu Street on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pole replacements.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, June 30, through Sunday morning, July 2, and Wednesday night, July 5, through Friday morning, July 7, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 1, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Weed Circle and Kahekili Highway on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

3) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for guardrail work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

4) KAHALUU

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Kaimalolo Place on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) KANEOHE

Lane shifts on Kamehameha Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway Overpass on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for utility maintenance.

6) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Pali Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday July, 5, through Friday, July 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) MILILANI

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Lanikuhana Avenue and Ka Uka Boulevard on Monday, July 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Saturday, July 1, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

9) MILILANI

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Monday, July 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

10) PEARL CITY

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Waihona Street and Acacia Road on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

11) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway between Kohomua Street and Center Drive on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

12) PUPUKEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Iliohu Place and Waimea Valley Road on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

13) WAHIAWA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Kaukonahua Road on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

14) WAHIAWA TO HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Weed Circle on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Thursday, July 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

15) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kamananui Road and Waipahu Street on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Thursday, July 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

16) WAIKANE

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Waiahole Homestead Road on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sign replacements.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI

Left lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the Wilson Tunnels on Wednesday, July 5, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KALIHI

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

3) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

4) KALIHI

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

5) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Emmeline Place on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drain repairs.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI

Shoulder closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Waiakamilo Road and Libby Street on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

2) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Alakawa Street and Pacific Street on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) MAUNAWILI

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for lighting replacements.

2) NUUANU

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Waokanaka Street on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NUUANU (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions in the vicinity of the Pali Tunnels on Wednesday night, July 5, through Thursday morning, July 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

4) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-direction at the Waokanaka Street intersection on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Kepola Place and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk repair.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, over a 24-hour period, for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Keawe Street and Coral Street on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility repairs.

3) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Kamakee Street and Ward Avenue on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

1) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Wilikina Drive in both directions between the H-2 Freeway and Kaukonahua Road on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Thursday, July 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Wilikina Drive in the eastbound direction between the H-2 Freeway onramp and Kamehameha Highway on Thursday, July 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in the westbound direction between Miha Street and Namoku Street on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

—KAUKONAHUA ROAD —

1) WAIALUA

Roving lane closure on Kaukonahua Road in both directions between Farrington Highway and Weed Circle on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Thursday, July 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA

Roving lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway overpass and Renton Road on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Thursday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) EWA

Right lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in the southbound direction between Laulaunui Street and Kolowaka Drive on Monday, July 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) VILLAGE PARK

Alternating lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between Anonui Street and Kunia Drive on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) KALIHI

Left lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in both directions between Makepono Street and Road No. 2 on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

2) KALIHI

Left lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in both directions at Bascule Bridge on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ala Auana Street in the northbound direction between Rodgers Boulevard and Ala Onaona Street on Friday night, June 30, through Sunday morning, July 2, and Wednesday night, July 5, through Friday morning, July 7, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— ALA ONAONA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Multiple lane closures on Ala Onaona Street in the eastbound direction on Friday night, June 30, through Sunday morning, July 2, and Wednesday night, July 5, through Friday morning, July 7, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes may be closed on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction at the Paiea Street intersection on Friday night, June 30, through Sunday morning, July 2, and Wednesday night, July 5, through Friday morning, July 7, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Lagoon Drive on Friday night, June 30, through Sunday morning, July 2, and Wednesday night, July 5, through Friday morning, July 7, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— KAUA STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Median closure on Kaua Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Middle Street intersection on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— KALIHI STREET —

1) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Kalihi Street/Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— POOKELA STREET —

1) KANEOHE

Alternating lane closure on Pookela Street in both directions -1in the vicinity of Kupohu Street on Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ualena Street between Lagoon Drive and Ohohia Street on Friday night, June 30, through Sunday morning, July 2, and Wednesday night, July 5, through Friday morning, July 7, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Waiwai Loop on Friday night, June 30, through Sunday morning, July 2, and Wednesday night, July 5, through Friday morning, July 7, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport from the Ewa end to the Diamond Head end of the Overseas Terminal, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for roadway construction.

Lanes will be closed on the Makai side of the roadway on Friday night, June 30, through Saturday morning, July 1.

One or two lanes will be closed on the Mauka side of the roadway on Monday night, July 3 and Wednesday, July 5, through Friday morning, July 7. One lane will be open at all times

The Second Level Overseas Terminal Parking Garage will be open during Mauka roadway construction. Except when concrete spall repair work is required directly in front of the entrance to the OST Parking Garage. Drivers will then be directed to access the OST Parking Garage at the Ground Level across from the Interisland Terminal. The Bus will be relocated from the median to terminal curbside on ground level by Baggage Claim F.