UH football player suffers serious back injury diving off Waikiki

University of Hawaii football player Kalepo Naotala was seriously injured after diving off a wall in Waikiki on Saturday.

KHON2 Sports has confirmed through multiple sources that the Virginia-native suffered a serious back injury after diving headfirst into the ocean near the Kapahulu Groin.

According to Emergency Medical Services, Naotala, 19, was treated and transported to the hospital in serious condition just after 2:30 p.m.

The UH athletics department did not issue a statement at this time. However, teammates are sending well-wishes on social media.

Naotala, who did participate in spring training camp, was projected to compete for playing time on the defensive line this fall.