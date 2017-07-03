AAA Hawaii offers Tipsy Tow service for Fourth of July

To help remove drinking drivers from the road, AAA Hawaii is offering its Tipsy Tow service during the Fourth of July holiday.

The service is available from 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, until 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. Tipsy Tow is available in the areas served by AAA Hawaii.

AAA Hawaii encourages party-goers to plan ahead for a sober ride or use a designated driver if attending a gathering. Motorists, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver may call 1-800-222-4357 for a free tow home of up to five miles. Callers simply tell the AAA operators, “I need a Tipsy Tow,” to receive the free tow and ride home. A regular AAA Hawaii-contracted roadside assistance service truck will be dispatched.

Tipsy Tow provides a driver with the option of a safe ride home for themselves and their vehicle instead of driving while intoxicated.

Callers need to keep in mind that the service excludes rides for passengers, is restricted to a one-way, one-time ride for the driver and the destination is limited to the driver’s residence. Reservations are not accepted. Drivers can expect to pay the rate charged by the tow truck contractor for rides beyond five miles.

“We want motorists to be aware of the high crash risk from drinking and driving associated with the holiday. We encourage drivers to designate a sober driver instead of getting behind the wheel if they have been drinking,” said AAA Hawaii’s General Manager Liane Sumida.

In Hawaii, from 2003-2012, there were 484 people killed in crashes involving a drunk driving, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Nationwide, in 2015, crashes involving drunken drivers claimed 10,265 lives, an average of one alcohol-impaired driving fatality occurred every 51 minutes.

AAA Hawaii advises those who celebrate July 4th, can help keep themselves and others safe with these safety tips:

Always plan ahead to designate a non-drinking driver before any party or celebration begins.

At social events, designate non-drinking drivers who can get everyone home safely.

Never serve alcohol to those under age 21. It’s illegal and dangerous.

Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who was drinking alcohol or using drugs.

Call a friend or family member for a ride home if you’ve been drinking.

Keep a cab company or sober ride telephone number in your cell phone and wallet so you can call for a ride home.

As a party host, offer non-alcoholic drink alternatives and provide a gift to guests who volunteer to be designated drivers; provide overnight accommodations to guests who’ve been drinking.

Take the car keys away from friends and relatives who have been drinking.

If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 9-1-1 (or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself).

Remember: prescription, over-the-counter medications and illegal drugs also can impair your ability to drive safely.