Dozens camp at Ala Moana to ensure prime Fourth of July fireworks viewing

Dozens of people are already claiming their spots for the big Fourth of July fireworks show at Ala Moana Regional Park.

Crews have been setting up on Magic Island all day, and promise it’ll be a show you won’t forget.

Thousands are expected to attend the celebration, and the city is reminding folks to leave the park how you found it.

The city is allowing people to stay overnight, however no overnight parking is allowed, and Honolulu police will enforce vehicle towing starting at 10 p.m. Monday.

If the parking lots at Ala Moana Regional Park become full, HPD will close vehicular access into the park.

Enclosed camping tents are not allowed, but you can bring pop-up tents and grills. Tent stakes should be no more than eight inches so you don’t damage the sprinklers.

Regular park rules still apply, including no smoking, no alcoholic beverages, and no drones.

Steven Machado claimed his spot before the sun came up.

He arrived at 4:30 a.m. “just to save the spot. We always have this spot every year,” Machado said. “(We have a) TV to keep us busy during the night, just regular barbecue for dinner.”

J&M Displays says thousands of pounds of fireworks are set up and waiting to light up the sky.

“We’ve got 15 minutes of high intense pyrotechnics, so there’s thousands of effects going off,” said Sherry Souza, J&M Displays. “We’ve got low-level stuff. We’ve got aerials, and it’s everywhere. You won’t know which place to look first.”

The annual show has been ranked one of the best in the nation year after year. I’m told planning takes hundreds of hours.

“It’s always a challenge, but it’s a challenge we start on six months earlier, and with the music and the choreography and the design and the picking of the shells and everything, it’s a year-round event just for these 15 minutes that we’re in the sky,” Souza said.

The fireworks show will feature a variety of different music, including songs from “Moana.” The celebration kicks off at 8:30 p.m. and you can hear it all on FM 92.3 KSSK.