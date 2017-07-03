Dozens of fugitives arrested on Oahu for outstanding felony warrants

Dozens of fugitives were arrested on Oahu last week.

Starting Monday, June 26, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Honolulu Police Department conducted a five-day operation targeting fugitives with outstanding state felony arrest warrants.

Eighty fugitives were arrested and 171 outstanding state arrest warrants were executed, generating a total bail amount of approximately $3,278,424.

“This operation sends a strong message that fugitives on Oahu will be tracked down and apprehended,” said acting Honolulu Police Chief Cary Okimoto. “Taking dangerous individuals off the street is one way of making Honolulu safer, and we thank our federal and state partners for helping to accomplish this.”

The focus of the operation targeted fugitives wanted for crimes of violence to include homicide, assault, robbery, firearms and explosives, sex offenses, narcotics, and gang and organized crime affiliations.